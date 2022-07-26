A missing Texas mother who was last seen leaving for work three weeks ago has been found dead inside her car in a shopping centre car park.

Christina Lee Powell’s doorbell camera captured what could be the final images of her leaving for work - without her phone or Apple Watch - on 5 July.

Her body was discovered on Saturday (23 July) outside the Huebner Oaks Centre in San Antonio after a security guard noticed a “foul odour” coming from a vehicle.

