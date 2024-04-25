Moment barking dog alerts owner to huge 7ft python hiding under house

A python found hiding under a house by a barking dog has been taken away by rescuers.

The 7ft long snake fell from the roof and slithered to the space under the floor of a home in Saraburi province, Thailand, on Friday 19 April.

It was first found by a dog which did not stop barking to alert its owner Krantharat Chuenban, 21, who rushed to the back of the property and discovered the python.

Footage shows the dog barking towards the spot where the reptile had been hiding, before one of the rescuers reached his arm between the rails and dragged it out.