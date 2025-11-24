Car thieves caught hiding in hot tub after vehicle theft crime spree across Yorkshire

Police footage shows the moment a pair of car thieves were caught hiding in a hot tub.

Following a spate of car thefts across Yorkshire in October 2024, the stolen vehicles were spotted heading in convoy towards Doncaster. Officers successfully deflated one of the car’s tyres with a stinger device, before the group abandoned it in a nearby housing estate.

A police dog tracked down Ryan Wilkinson, 25, of St Edwins Drive, Dunscroft and Adrian Askin, 28, of Poplar Road, Skellow where they were found soaking wet, hiding under a hot tub lid in someone’s garden. While Cyle Jenkins, 23, of Princess Avenue, Stainforth was discovered in a trailer.

In total, all three defendants were charged with and pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated burglary, one burglary, and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, and sentenced to a combined 30 years on Friday (21 November).