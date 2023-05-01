Thomas Markle reveals what he'd say to Meghan given chance in 'final ever' interview

Thomas Markle has revealed what he'd say to Meghan given the chance, in what he's called his 'final ever' interview.

The father of the Duchess of Sussex appeared alongside her sister, Samantha Markle, for a new 7NEWS Spotlight mini-documentary, sharing family videos from when Meghan was younger.

Revealing what message he'd love to give his daughter, Markle said: "How can I fix this? Of course I love you, and bottom line, Harry's a nice guy. I love you for marrying my daughter."

“I love my grandchildren...I'd love to see them."

