Thomas Markle has claimed Meghan ‘hasn’t called in four years’, as he gives his ‘final ever’ media interview.

It was widely-reported that the Duchess of Sussex reached out to her estranged father after he suffered a stroke last year - however, he disputes the claims.

“If she doesn’t turn up for a stroke, if that doesn’t move her, what would?”, he said during the 7News Spotlight programme.

Meghan previously said in 2018 she wouldn’t be able to speak to her father until Markle stopped giving press interviews and acted ‘respectfully’.

