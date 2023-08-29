A US military academy held a ceremony to open up and view the contents of a nearly 200-year-old time capsule found on the property.

The capsule, measuring about a cubic foot, was rediscovered earlier this year in the base of the Thaddeus Kosciuszko monument in West Point, New York.

It had been placed in the monument by cadets in 1828, in the area renowned as one of the most important strategic positions used during the American Revolution.

Unfortunately, the big time capsule reveal turned out to be a dud.

All that was found at the bottom of the capsule was some silt, which academics said they would sift through later.

They also found a marking on the underside of the lid, which they said they would also research later.