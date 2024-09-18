A newly-released video shows the destroyed OceanGate Titan submersible lying at the bottom of the sea after it imploded on its journey to the Titanic wreck, killing all five people on board in June 2023.

Footage of the vessel's tail cone has been published to support the public hearings conducted as part of an inquiry by the US Coast Guard (USCG) into the disaster.

The video led to conclusive evidence of the catastrophic loss of the submersible and the deaths of Stockton Rush, Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, the USCG said.