One of the Titan submerible crew's haunting final messages on their journey to the Titanic has been revealed in a new animation played at a hearing on Monday, 16 September.

Ten former employees of Oceangate – the company that operated the disastrous deep-sea voyage – are among 24 witnesses giving testimony to the Titan Marine Board of Investigation during a hearing on the causes of the implosion.

According to an animation presented by the US Coast Guard on Monday, the crew sent a three-word message before the vessel imploded killing all five on board.

Among the crew's final responses, which became spotty as the Titan descended, to the Polar Prince support ship was "all good here.”