Listen: Titan sub CEO jokes about disaster weeks before implosion

Titan sub CEO Stockton Rush joked “What could go wrong?” in eerie audio from an interview he gave before the disaster.

The OceanGate submersible imploded, killing all five people on board, during an expedition to view the Titanic shipwreck off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, in 2023.

Mr Rush spoke to St John’s Morning Show, a Canadian radio show, weeks before the disaster.

During the interview, he laughed as he said: “We specifically designed the submersible for this mission. What could go wrong?”

The audio was played during a new Channel 5 documentary, Minute by Minute: The Titan Sub Disaster, broadcast on Wednesday (6 March).