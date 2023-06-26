Titan submersible’s thrusters put on ‘backwards’ during terrifying 2022 trip

Resurfaced footage shows the terrifying moment the Titan submarine's thrusters stopped working during a 2022 expedition to the Titanic wreck.

In an episode of the Travel Show on the BBC, a group of fee-paying visitors travel in the submersible to see the sunken liner.

"I'm thrusting and nothing is happening... One of the thrusters is thrusting backwards right now," a crew member says.

The crew were told by OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush to rotate the games controller used to steer the vehicle in order to go forwards.

The resurfaced footage comes after five people died on board the submarine after a "catastrophic implosion."