The US Coast Guard has said that they do not know what the "banging" noises heard coming from the area of the last known location of the missing Titanic submarine.

A Canadian aircraft searching for the vessel heard sounds using sonar buoys on Tuesday which are now being assessed by experts.

The underwater vehicle submerged on Sunday morning (18 June) and its support vessel lost contact with it about an hour and 45 minutes later, authorities said.

The result of the “banging” noises heard by the Canadian P-3 was inconclusive but are being analysed further, Captain Jamie Frederick said on Wednesday.