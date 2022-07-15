Candidates for prime minister and leader of the Conservative party were asked if they thought Boris Johnson was honest during the leadership debate on Channel 4 on Friday (15 July).

While Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak, Kemi Badenoch, and Liz Truss responded at length, Tom Tugendhat shook his head.

The candidates' performance in the debate on Friday could influence the way Conservative MPs vote in the next leadership ballot on Monday (18 July).

