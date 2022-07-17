Rwanda asylum scheme ‘a totem that is necessary’, says Tom Tugendhat

Tom Tugendhat has described the Rwanda asylum scheme as “a totem that is necessary”.

The Tory leadership candidate also said the policy shows Britain “extremely clearly does not tolerate human trafficking and the misery of slavery”.

“Let’s be absolutely clear, it is a totem that is necessary,” Mr Tugendhat said.

“What we’re seeing with this human trafficking is a form of modern slavery. It’s not alone and Priti Patel has been extremely honest about this and very clear, we need to do more.”

