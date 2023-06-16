Texas town left in ruins after ‘direct hit’ from tornado

Footage captures the destruction of a northern Texas town, after a tornado swept through, killing three people and injuring 75 more.

Perryton, located close to the Oklahoma border, is home to just under 8,500 people.

At least 30 mobile homes took a “direct hit” from the tornado and were damaged or destroyed, Perryton fire chief Paul Dutcher said.

“It’s bad, it’s very bad. It’s non-stop crazy. It couldn’t have hit in a more vulnerable place,” mayor Kerry Symons added.

Piles of rubble and an overturned mobile home could be seen at the roadside in footage shared after the tornado hit.