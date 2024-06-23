Listen: Tory aide describes Rwanda policy as ‘cr**’ in leaked recording

A Conservative parliamentary candidate and aide to James Cleverly described the government’s Rwanda plan as “crap” in a leaked recording.

James Sunderland, Mr Cleverly’s parliamentary private secretary, asks if anyone has their phones on before making the remark, in audio obtained by the BBC and published by the Labour Party.

Mr Sunderland continued by defending the plan and saying it would deter migrants from attempting to cross the Channel.

“But it’s not about the policy. It’s about the effect of the policy. It’s the second- or third-order effects,” he added.

Mr Cleverly told Sky News his aide was putting forward a “very counterintuitive statement” to grab the attention of the audience.