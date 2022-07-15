Tugendhat says Sunak agreed to National Insurance rise because ‘the boss wanted it’

Rishi Sunak was pressed into defending his decision to raise National Insurance after fellow Conservative leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat accused him of implementing the raise because it was what Boris Johnson wanted.

"When the NHS needed the resources... I did a difficult thing to make sure the NHS got the money it needed and you voted against it," Mr Sunak told Mr Tugendhat.

"I asked why on earth [the rise] was going to be necessary, and you told me 'because the boss wanted it'", Mr Tugendhat responded.

