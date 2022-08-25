Former Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis has claimed that an “active agent of Tory party” is shaping BBC news coverage.

The journalist apparently referred to Theresa May’s former communications director Sir Robbie Gibb while addressing the MacTaggart Lecture at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

Ms Maitlis added: “The BBC board, where another active agent of the Conservative Party – a former Downing Street spin doctor and former adviser to BBC rival GB News – now sits, acting as the arbiter of BBC impartiality.”

Maitlis added, “According to the Financial Times, he’s attempted to block the appointment of journalists.”

