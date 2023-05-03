What strikes are coming up across the UK?

Train strikes are expected to impact travel across the UK as rail workers will be taking industrial actions on Friday 12 May, Saturday 13 May, Wednesday 31 May, and Saturday 3 June.

Teachers, civil servants, university staff, junior doctors, ambulance staff, and security officers at Heathrow Airport will be striking over pay and conditions as well.

This video breaks down when exactly the industrial action is planned, what to expect, and every day that the public could be impacted during May.

