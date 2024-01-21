Rishi Sunak has “no interest” in ending the long-running UK train strikes, Simon Calder has suggested.

The Independent’s Travel Correspondent also described Mr Sunak as the “most anti-rail prime minister we have ever seen” during an appearance on BBC Politics London on Sunday 21 January.

“He’s got no interest in settling the incredibly long-running - we are now in the third calendar year of strikes by Aslef train drivers - and it’s now increasingly seen as an election wedge issue,” Mr Calder said.

“The government doesn’t really care.”