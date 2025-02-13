Driver ditches SUV moments before high-speed train collision

Security footage captured the moment an SUV was struck by a UTA FrontRunner train in Layton, Utah, on 4 February.

Train cameras show the conductor activating the emergency brake and sounding the horn, exclaiming, “Oh, come on,” just before impact as the train approached the 1000 S. Angel Street crossing in Layton.

The white SUV had been rear-ended at the crossing, pushing it onto the tracks. A second security video shows the driver attempting to reverse, but getting stuck between the safety arm and the train's path. The driver exited the car seconds before impact.

UTA estimates the damage to be over $100,000 and urges drivers to stay alert at crossings.