Donald Trump hands out pizzas as he speaks with members of law enforcement and National Guard soldiers in Washington, D.C.

Without citing evidence, the president told several hundred uniformed personnel at the U.S. Park Police facility in Anacostia on Thursday (21 August) that their efforts were leading to a drop in crime.

"It's like a different place," he said. "Everybody is safe now."

President Donald Trump mobilised about 800 members of the D.C. National Guard in the nation’s capital last week (Monday 11 August).