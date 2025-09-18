Donald Trump tells King Charles he ‘hopes’ this will be the ‘final UK state visit’

Donald Trump has said he “hopes” it will be his final time visiting the UK as part of a state trip during a banquet on Wednesday (17 September).

Whilst delivering a speech to 160 guests at St George’s Hall, the US president told the King that “this is truly one of the highest honours of my life”.

“This was the second state visit and that's the first and I hope it will be the last time,” Trump said as he laughed.

He added: “If you think about it there's a lot of presidents and this is the second state visit and that's the first and maybe that's going to be the last time. I hope it is.”