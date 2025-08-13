Trump brags he is the ‘biggest name’ on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Donald Trump bragged he is the “biggest name” on the Hollywood Walk of Fame while introducing the new Kennedy Center honorees.

The President was announcing Sylvester Stallone, one of the five latest recipients, when he made the off-hand remark about his success with his reality TV show The Apprentice.

Country singer George Strait, Broadway star Michael Crawford, disco queen Gloria Gaynor and rock band KISS will also be honored during the ceremony which Trump announced he will host himself.