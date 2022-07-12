UK braced for more sweltering temperatures as Met Office extends heat warning

The Met Office has extended a heat warning for the UK as sweltering temperatures are set to continue.

An amber warning for "extreme heat" was initially announced for Sunday (17 July) but has been extended to include Monday (18 July).

Adverse health effects are to be expected and may not be limited to those vulnerable to heat, the Met Office said.

The warning could also mean the “possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.