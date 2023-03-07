The Met Office has warned that Tuesday 7 March could be the coldest night of the year so far.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued across the UK, including in London, the Midlands and south Wales.

Temperatures could drop to -15C in some parts of Scotland.

Warnings will remain until Wednesday, with further snow expected until the end of the week.

The lowest temperature this year in the UK was -10.4C at Drumnadrochit near Inverness in the Highlands at the beginning of the year.

