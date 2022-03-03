A group of smiling Ukrainian men have filmed themselves taking a “captured” Russian tank for a joyride through the frozen fields of Kharkiv.

The citizens cheer as they ride on top of the T-80BVM armoured battle tank, one of many vehicles and weapons that have been left behind by “demoralized” Russian soldiers.

One man can be heard shouting “we did it” and “glory to Ukraine” in his native language as they drive.

