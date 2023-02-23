A British man who was captured by Russian forces in Ukraine has described how he was tortured and left unable to walk while he was detained.

Shaun Pinner, from Bedfordshire, is a former British Army soldier who joined the Ukrainian military four years before the war began.

He was detained in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic after the siege of Mariupol and later freed in a prisoner swap.

Mr Pinner told Sky News how he was stabbed and electrocuted during his ordeal.

"I was just bleeding everywhere... I was screaming," he said.

