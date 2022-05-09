Volodymyr Zelensky says there will soon be ‘two Victory Days in Ukraine’

Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed there will soon be "two Victory Days in Ukraine", as he made a video address commemorating the victory over fascism in the Second World War.

The president walked through the streets of his war-torn country as he told Ukrainians “we won then, we will win now too”.

“Very soon there will be two Victory Days in Ukraine and someone will have not even one left,” Mr Zelensky said.

His message came as Vladimir Putin sought to justify his invasion during a military address in Russia.

