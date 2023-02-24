Eiffel Tower lit up as Ukrainian flag to mark war anniversary

Paris’ iconic Eiffel Tower has been lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag to mark the one-year anniversary of the war.

This video shows the Parisian landmark illuminated in yellow and blue after a ceremony on the evening of Thursday, 23 February.

Putin’s troops invaded the country exactly one year ago today, 24 February, launching a brutal war.

More than 100,000 Ukrainian civilians are feared to have lost their lives in the past year, according to the country’s leading war crimes prosecutor.

That’s over 10 times the official death toll published by the UN.

