Ukrainian ravers host daytime party to clean up bombed out buildings

Young people in Ukraine have turned a bombsite into a rave as they contribute to recovery efforts in their country.

This video shows people dancing as they clear away debris in Yahidne, a village in Chernihiv Raion, just north of Kyiv.

The volunteers are using music to reconnect with clubbing amid the ongoing war.

“Volunteering is my lifestyle now,” said Tania Burianova, an organiser of the Repair Together clean-up initiative.

“I used to party. But now it’s wartime and we want to help, and we’re doing it with music.”

