Watch live as German foreign minister speaks at Holocaust memorial event

Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is speaking at the annual United Nations Holocaust memorial event on Monday.

Thursday, 27 January will mark this year’s International Holocaust Remembrance Day, commemorating the date that the Auschwitz concentration camp was liberated by the Red Army in 1945.

During World War Two, around six million Jews were murdered by the Nazis at camps across German-occupied Europe.

As part of this year’s remembrance, Ms Baerbock is delivering a keynote speech at the UN ceremony and Alejandro Mayorkas, the US Secretary of Homeland Security, will also be sharing a message.

