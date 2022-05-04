Witnesses describe Mariupol theatre attack as death toll estimated to be close to 600

An Associated Press (AP) investigation has revealed that the death toll from the attack on a theatre in Mariupol is much higher than first estimated.

AP journalists used interviews with survivors and witnesses of the attack as well as floor plans, images, videos and a 3D model to establish that close to 600 people died.

Initial government estimates suggested that 300 people died in the attack. The airstrike is the deadliest single known attack against civilians in the Ukraine war.

