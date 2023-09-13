UNC Chapel Hill campus left eerily empty as ‘armed’ person triggers lockdown

The University of North Carolina’s Chapel Hill campus was put on lockdown for the second time in two weeks after reports of an “armed and dangerous person."

Video shows an empty campus and how some students dropped everything — including bags — and ran.

An alert was sent out at 12.54pm ET, asking students and staff to “go inside now” and to “avoid windows” because of the threat “on or near campus”. The all-clear was put out at 2.10pm.

One person was eventually arrested just north of the campus.