Art students chant ‘pay your workers’ during Edinburgh graduation ceremony

University of Edinburgh students were told to shush as they chanted "pay your workers" at a graduation ceremony in a show of solidarity with a marking and assessment boycott from staff.

"Please remember that this is a special day for lots of people... be respectful," a university staff member said before Edinburgh College of Art graduates booed on Tuesday, 11 July.

The boycott is part of action by University and College Union (UCU) members over pay and conditions.

Union members are refusing to mark exams and assessments until employers make an improved offer.