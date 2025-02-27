Lord Mandelson tells US: ‘We don’t need to fight over trade’

Lord Mandelson urged the US to avoid engaging in a trade dispute with the UK, in an address at the British Embassy in Washington DC on Wednesday (27 February).

“One thing we don’t need to fight over is trade, because we have this fantastically fair and balanced trade relationship,” the UK ambassador to the US said.

Lord Mandelson hailed Donald Trump as a “consequential president” on the eve of Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s meeting with the US President.

Trump imposed tariffs on British steel, which are set to come into force in March, with the president also considering other import taxes in his bid to protect US industry.