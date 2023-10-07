Schools have been expressing concerns about the level of addiction seen in young people when it comes to vaping, as the government vows to carry out a consultation to add restrictions.

In an interview with ITV News, one headteacher in Newport spoke of how they’d installed ‘vape sensors’ to deter it - but instead - it went off 112 times within the first day.

“Some of our young people are so addicted to the vapes that they can’t last a lesson...an hour of time”, says Tony McCabe, headteacher at St Joseph’s RC High School, who insists children are ‘victims’ of the crisis.