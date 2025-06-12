Watch: Homes left smashed and charred after multiple nights of violence in Ballymena

Homes have been destroyed after several nights of unrest in Northern Ireland, where rioters hurled petrol bombs, masonry and fireworks at police.

The violence broke out in Ballymena on Monday (9 June) following an alleged sexual assault on a girl in the area, and unrest has since spread across the country.

Footage from Ballymena shows one home left charred after being set on fire, and another with its doors and windows smashed.

More than 30 police officers have been injured, and multiple properties and vehicles have been set on fire.

Ethnic minorities appeared to be targeted, with a senior police officer condemning the violence as “racist thuggery”.