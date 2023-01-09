Virgin Orbit: Final checks made ahead of first UK rocket launch

Final preparations are under way ahead of the first rocket launch from UK soil.

Several satellites are due to be blasted into space on Monday night from Cornwall Airport near Newquay.

If all goes to plan the launch will take place at Spaceport Cornwall as part of Virgin Orbit’s Start Me Up mission.

The initial window for the historic mission will open at 10.16pm on Monday, with additional back-up dates continuing into mid and late January.

