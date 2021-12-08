CEO of Better.com fires 900 employees over Zoom call

The CEO of US-based digital mortgage company, Better.com, fired 900 employees on a Zoom call on Wednesday (1 December).

Vishal Garg can be heard telling employees in the above video call: “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off. Your employment here is terminated, effective immediately.”

The company’s chief financial officer Kevin Ryan told CNN: “Having to conduct layoffs is gut-wrenching, especially this time of year.”