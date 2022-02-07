Emmanuel Macron meets Vladimir Putin in Moscow amid ongoing Ukraine tension

French President Emmanuel Macron met with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday in a bid to ease the mounting tensions over Ukraine.

Western powers fear that the Kremlin is planning an invasion, with over 100,000 troops stationed close to Ukraine's borders.

Russia denies that suggestion, however, the US has warned that military action could happen "any day now" amid the ongoing situation.

Moscow gave Macron's visit a guarded welcome, saying it would listen to the president's ideas, but played down expectations of a breakthrough.

Sign up to our free newsletters here.