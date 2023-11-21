Police ‘found car upside-down in water’ in search for missing north Wales teenagers

Police searching for missing teenagers in north Wales found a car "upside-down, partially submerged in water", a spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday, 21 November.

Officers have found four bodies in the search for four young men travelling on a camping trip.

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris were last seen in a silver Ford Fiesta near the Snowdonia National Park on Sunday, 19 November.

Supt Owain Llewelyn, of North Wales Police, added: “At present, this appears to have been a tragic accident, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the four young men at this very difficult time."