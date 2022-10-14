Scientists at Stanford University have developed a robotic exoskeleton boot that allows people with mobility issues to walk 9 per cent faster.

The team claim it’s the first device that provides benefits “in the real world” and can help those with mobility impairments walk with less effort.

“Optimised assistance allowed people to walk 9 per cent with 17 per cent less energy expended per distance travelled,” Steve Collins, associate professor of mechanical engineering at Stanford, explained.

The boot even starts to feel “quite natural” within 15 minutes of walking.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.