Daniel Khalife ‘will be found and made to face justice’, says justice secretary

Justice secretary Alex Chalk has said Wandsworth prison escapee Daniel Abed Khalife “will be found and made to face justice”.

A manhunt for 21-year-old terror suspect Khalife entered its second day on Thursday 7 September, after he went missing in his cook’s uniform from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday.

It has been reported that he escaped from a prison kitchen by clinging to a delivery van.

“Daniel Khalife will be found, and he will be made to face justice,” Mr Chalk told MPs in the House of Commons on Thursday.