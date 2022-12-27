Serbia places troops on Kosovo border in ‘full state of combat alert readiness’

Serbia on Monday placed its security troops on the border with Kosovo in “the full state of combat readiness”, ignoring Nato’s calls for calm between the two wartime Balkan foes.

Bratislav Gasic, Serbia’s interior minister, said he “ordered full combat readiness” of police and other units, placing them under the command of the army chief of staff, according to their “operational plan”.

In a statement, Mr Gasic said he acted under the orders of Aleksandar Vucic, the president of Serbia, so that “all measures can be taken to protect the Serbian people in Kosovo”.

Sign up for our newsletters.