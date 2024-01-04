Snow sweeps through California as more extreme weather forecast

Snow swept through California and Nevada on Wednesday, 3 January, as a cold snap brought rain.

Several inches fell on Greater Lake Tahoe area on the California and Nevada border

Ski resorts across the Tahoe region had around 10 to 15 inches of snow in 24 hours.

A quick-moving storm will move through on Friday morning, bringing a chance for snow to all valley floors, the National Weather Service in Reno warned.

A winter storm watch has been issued for the Sierra from Saturday morning to Sunday morning, with gusty winds and heavy snow expected to bring travel difficulties.