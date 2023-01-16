Moment road collapses in Pescadero following intense California storms

The moment a road collapsed in California under the pressure of intense storms was caught on camera by local firefighters.

This footage, shared by Cal Fire, shows the path falling in, sending debris down a hill, in Pescadero following heavy rain.

Firefighters closed Stage Road to traffic in the aftermath of the partial collapse on Saturday, 14 January.

Continuing storms sweeping the state have left behind a trail of destruction in their wake.

