Cat rescued from Dubai floods after torrential rain brings chaos to UAE

Dubai police rescued a cat from floods after heavy thunderstorms and torrential rain brought chaos to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, 16 April.

More than a year and a half’s worth of rain fell on the city, flooding highways and the international airport.

Citizens were urged to stay inside where possible and only leave their homes “in cases of extreme necessity”.

Dubai Airport, which welcomed over 86 million passengers in 2023, had at least 20 flights cancelled on Tuesday with dozens more delayed.