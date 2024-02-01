Waves crash over the runway at Shetland’s Sumburgh airport as a storm batters the UK with winds of up to 85mph.

No ferries will sail from Oban to Colonsay, or from Mallaig to Armadale today (1 February), while there are warnings other scheduled departures from Ardrossan and Ullapool may be cancelled at short notice too due to high winds.

Forecasters have predicted weather conditions will get worse as the day progresses as severe gales are expected to develop.

A blast of cold air from the north dubbed the “Troll from Trondheim” is expected to blanket swathes of the UK in snow, weather charts show, plunging temperatures as low as -8C in the coming days.