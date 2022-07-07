What does the 1922 Committee do and who is in it?

The 1922 Committee is back in the headlines amid suggestions it could force Boris Johnson to resign as prime minister if he doesn’t step down of his own accord.

But what exactly is it, and how does it work?

The committee, consisting of all Conservative backbench MPs, meets weekly while parliament is in session and provides a way for backbenchers to co-ordinate and discuss their views independently of frontbenchers.

They also play a big role in choosing the Tory party leader - which could become incredibly important in the coming weeks - and have the power to hold no-confidence votes.