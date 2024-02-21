Martha’s Rule: Health secretary explains what it means for patients and families

The NHS in England will roll out “Martha’s Rule” from April to give patients and families access to a rapid review if they are worried about a condition getting worse.

The escalation process, which formalises access to a critical care team for a second opinion, will be available 24/7 and will be advertised throughout hospitals.

Health secretary Victoria Atkins discussed what the rule will mean as she made an appearance on Sky News on Wednesday 21 February.

The move follows the death of 13-year-old Martha Mills in 2021. She developed sepsis while under the care of King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in south London.